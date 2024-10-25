‘My heart is full,’ says 'Skeem Saam' actress Vele Manenje on being showered with flowers

Skeem Saam actress Vele Manenje has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and appreciation she has received for her powerful performance as Evelyn Maswahla.

Her portrayal of the character — a school teacher and mother to Tobias Maswahla, played by Sicelo “Seekay” Buthelezi — has taken viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, particularly in the recent storyline tackling rape and consent.

The character has touched the hearts of viewers, portraying the emotions of a mother whose son was accused of rape. Tobias was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape of his girlfriend Ntswaki Rathoka (Lethabo Mekoa).

The storyline sparked a heated debate on consent, with Manenje’s performance earning widespread acclaim. Viewers took to social media to praise her craft.

Artist Nicholas “Nick Soul” Nkuna gifted her flowers to show appreciation for her talent and authentic storytelling. “I want to congratulate you for being such a phenomenal actress, for shaking the country and telling stories that matter,” he said in an emotional video as he gave Manenje the flowers.

“People in taxi ranks, in Sandton, in rural areas and in townships have been following your story. You were telling that story with grace and honesty. Evelyn will be one of those characters that will be remembered (for a long time). You’ve told such a sensitive, yet very monumental, story. None of that is taken lightly. You are doing such a great job.”

After that, Manenje took to social media to thank Nkuna and the organising team. “So, South Africa said ‘let’s give her flowers’, then my brother Nick Soul and my sister Zamo Dlamini made sure they were the first to deliver literal flowers. I cannot even begin to tell u how full my heart is. Thank you Actor Spaces for the beautiful bunch of flowers Ayanda Sithebe and his team organised for me, and to everyone else who has the same sentiments. My heart is full,” she wrote.

The winner of a Safta award winning for Best Supporting Actress is known for her notable roles in SABC1 sitcom, a Mzansi Magic telenovela and Diep City. She joined in 2021.

Manenje said when she was briefed about the role, she knew the huge task she was faced with in handling rape/consent issue in the most serious and sensitive way, while being careful about how to approach it in order to tell the story on behalf of those who have been in those situations and educate viewers on consent. “We had to interrogate it from a mother and son perspective as a unit and as individuals,” she said.

“The response from everyone who has followed up on this particular storyline has been positive and impactful to us and South Africa. I just want to take this moment to show gratitude to how our efforts have been received. It has not been an easy journey at all because everyone has their own opinion on such issues or even on how the issue is addressed. But the gist of it all is that we told the story the best and most honest way possible, and you have seen our hearts.”