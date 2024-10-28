Media personality and businessman Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on Floyd Shivambu's departure from the EFF to join the MK Party (MKP), saying his exit has significantly hurt party members.
Shivambu, in a recent interview on the SMWX podcast, claimed most EFF leaders were aware of his move to the MKP and claimed it was he who had “conceptualised” the EFF.
“I played a central role in founding, in terms of how it got constructed. It’s not a secret I conceptualised the EFF, the name, references of commissars, commander-in-chief (CIC), seven cardinal pillars, the founding manifesto and all its key documents, including those that constitute the third National People’s Assembly,” he said.
The comments sparked outrage among EFF members who vehemently denounced his statements. Dhlomo said the EFF's strong reactions underscore the depth of pain Shivambu's departure has caused within the party.
“One thing is for certain, Floyd has hurt the EFF. Whether they are ready to admit it or not, his departure attenuated them. They will never be the same. It’s the same thing [former president Jacob] Zuma did to the ANC,” Dhlomo said.
Dhlomo said Shivambu appeared to be acting like an enemy of EFF leader Julius Malema.
“Floyd leaving the EFF was one thing, I could accept that, but now he’s moving like someone who is an enemy of Julius. Someone needs to explain that part to me.”
EFF National Council of Provinces delegate Naledi Chirwa said Shivambu was jealous.
“He is teaching us in real time why we should not be friends with people who envy us. To think he was going to be the first person Malema’s sons call when he dies is horrifying to say the least. We are not sad about losing him. He saved us from himself,” Chirwa said.
Shivambu defended his decision, calling it the “most correct and sound and best decision.”
‘He’s moving like someone who is an enemy of Julius’: Sizwe Dhlomo on Shivambu’s remarks about EFF
Journalist
Image: sizwedhlomo/ Instagram
