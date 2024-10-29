Unlike his recent album launch tour for Movin’ On, he said the show would be his own twist on songs by blues legends including Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Ray Charles, and BB King.
Dan Patlansky returns with the blues in first-ever tribute tour
Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
Award-winning musician Dan Patlansky brings his electric guitar mastery and style to beloved blues classics on his latest tour, which heads to East London next week.
His first-ever tribute tour, The Influencers Tour, honoured the musical icons who shaped his sound, he said.
Fresh from electrifying audiences at the Vineland’s Blues Festival in Stellenbosch alongside Albert Frost and Basson Loubsher — Patlansky will open in Johannesburg on Thursday, before bringing the blues to the Bay Collective in Beacon Bay on November 7.
“I’m very excited. I’ve wanted to do it for a long time, to pay homage to my all-time heroes and songs I love,” Patlansky, 42, said.
Patlansky was only 16 when he started his first band and has grown into one of the best blues guitarists internationally, voted the #4 Best Guitarist in the world, also taking home two #1 and two #2 Best Blues Rock albums — all from the Blues Rock Review in the US.
He has performed across the globe, touring with artists such as Joe Satriani, band King King, Joanne Shaw Taylor and opened for Bruce Springsteen’s Johannesburg show in 2014.
He brings with him two just-as-talented artists, Andy Matitz on drums, and Raymond Rattie on bass.
“Andy and I have been playing together for 15 years, but this is Raymond’s first tour,” he said.
Fans can expect electrifying guitar solos, soulful vocals, and a deep connection to the roots of blues.
“I play it my own way, all the solos are improvised, and we will certainly change what fuels the songs.
“We get into the studio next week to refine the set before we hit the road.”
Unlike his recent album launch tour for Movin’ On, he said the show would be his own twist on songs by blues legends including Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Ray Charles, and BB King.
He cited Jimy Hendricks as his first big musical inspiration.
“Jimmy Hendrix was probably the first, and then followed by Stevie Ray Vaughan, who became my all-time hero and biggest influence for sure,” he said.
“Though each has influenced me for completely different reasons, they are all great musicians and guitar players but they each have their own uniqueness.”
Patlansky shared his 11th studio album, Movin’ On, with his East London audience in March, which he described to the Dispatch as “honest, powerful” and “filthy [the good kind]”.
Reflecting on this leg of his career, he said: “I have been touring this new album almost for two years, even though it was only released this year.
“We pre-toured the album with the songs on the road at the beginning of last year, so it’s great to have a change.”
For the tribute show, audiences can expect more than mere covers.
“I’ve never been about doing a carbon copy cover, it’s pointless because you’re never going to be as good as the original artists.
“I always try to put my own spin on all these songs,” he said.
“When you try to learn and perform the song, that’s when you start to realise the smaller nuances.
“For me, trying to remember lyrics for a whole new set list is probably without a doubt the most challenging part.”
