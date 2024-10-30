Songstress Zandie Khumalo has dropped a new single she hopes will light up this festive season for many.
The younger sister of Afropop vocalist Kelly Khumalo is known for her debut album Izikhali ZamaNtungwa, which she released in 2018.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her new single, Zandie said Messiah is an up-tempo dance song, adding she's versatile in doing Afropop, maskandi and gospel.
“Since we are going towards the festive season I thought of recording an up-tempo [song] and still praising God because we must not forget him, so the Messiah I'm talking about is God,” she said.
“We are in an era of singles and I have a full album finished already, but I don't think it's the right time for it now — [or] if it will ever be the right time because the industry is changing and no matter how good you are people won't have time to listen to 13 songs. People are spoilt for choice when it comes to music, so yeah, it's single after single for now, because I don't want to release a 13-track album and only one or two songs work. Especially in our genre, because we record with bands and session musicians, so it's costly to record, so I won't waste all my songs by putting out an album for now.”
Zandie said on her latest single she worked with Scelo Nkomo from Woodblock DJs and Blaq Major who has a No 1 song in the country now called Sdakiwe Sbali.
“In a couple of weeks I'll be also do TV gigs here and there, but at the moment it's recording more music, also doing a few features. Festive season is crucial [for] every recording artist, so we need to put some of our greatest work out there for our fans.”
Zandie Khumalo releases new single 'Messiah' for festive season
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Songstress Zandie Khumalo has dropped a new single she hopes will light up this festive season for many.
The younger sister of Afropop vocalist Kelly Khumalo is known for her debut album Izikhali ZamaNtungwa, which she released in 2018.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her new single, Zandie said Messiah is an up-tempo dance song, adding she's versatile in doing Afropop, maskandi and gospel.
“Since we are going towards the festive season I thought of recording an up-tempo [song] and still praising God because we must not forget him, so the Messiah I'm talking about is God,” she said.
“We are in an era of singles and I have a full album finished already, but I don't think it's the right time for it now — [or] if it will ever be the right time because the industry is changing and no matter how good you are people won't have time to listen to 13 songs. People are spoilt for choice when it comes to music, so yeah, it's single after single for now, because I don't want to release a 13-track album and only one or two songs work. Especially in our genre, because we record with bands and session musicians, so it's costly to record, so I won't waste all my songs by putting out an album for now.”
Zandie said on her latest single she worked with Scelo Nkomo from Woodblock DJs and Blaq Major who has a No 1 song in the country now called Sdakiwe Sbali.
“In a couple of weeks I'll be also do TV gigs here and there, but at the moment it's recording more music, also doing a few features. Festive season is crucial [for] every recording artist, so we need to put some of our greatest work out there for our fans.”
'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos