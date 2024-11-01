South African celebrities joined in the global Halloween festivities, showcasing their creative costumes on social media.
Singer Tyla, now based in the US, rocked a Bedrock-inspired costume, emulating Halle Berry's iconic character from the Flintstones movie. Her Stone Age chic look included a flowing black wig, bold make-up and a sassy pose.
Somizi Mhlongo and Pearl Thusi were noted as among the best dressed for channelling local artists. Somizi dressed as controversial rapper Shebeshxt and Pearl as rapper Emtee.
“This was my first and probably my last Halloween participation because how do I top that? said Somizi. “I had so much fun doing this. Thanks for all the lovely comments. It’s crazy how when I looked at the pics during the shoot I’d scream out in disbelief of how alike we look. Crazier that we’ve never met Shebeshxt.
“I decided to dress up as a goat for Halloween. Big hustle!” Pearl captioned her post.
IN PICS | Halloween in SA: Pearl Thusi and Somizi lead the pack
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi
South African celebrities joined in the global Halloween festivities, showcasing their creative costumes on social media.
Singer Tyla, now based in the US, rocked a Bedrock-inspired costume, emulating Halle Berry's iconic character from the Flintstones movie. Her Stone Age chic look included a flowing black wig, bold make-up and a sassy pose.
Somizi Mhlongo and Pearl Thusi were noted as among the best dressed for channelling local artists. Somizi dressed as controversial rapper Shebeshxt and Pearl as rapper Emtee.
“This was my first and probably my last Halloween participation because how do I top that? said Somizi. “I had so much fun doing this. Thanks for all the lovely comments. It’s crazy how when I looked at the pics during the shoot I’d scream out in disbelief of how alike we look. Crazier that we’ve never met Shebeshxt.
“I decided to dress up as a goat for Halloween. Big hustle!” Pearl captioned her post.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos