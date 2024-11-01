SABC management is unhappy about the low number of accolades the national broadcaster received at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand last weekend, according to sources.
They told TshisaLIVE the national broadcaster had been hoping to walk away with more than 10 awards, especially as the winners were selected through voting lines.
The country's most-watched soap Uzalo failed to win any awards.
The SABC's head of channel is understood to have met with the producers of Uzalo over “its lack of content”, according to the sources. They said the show was also expected to be moved to the 7.30pm time slot, but the SABC said it had no plans to reschedule the show.
“Everyone wasn't happy with how the SABC performed at the Saftas. The national broadcaster has a lot of viewers across the country but it is confusing how they didn't scoop more awards. That means the prime time shows need to be reviewed,” said one source.
SABC 'unhappy' over 'Uzalo' not winning Safta, show's 'lack of content'
Another said: “Heads are set to roll on Uzalo, their content and time slot didn't deliver as expected. And head of channel wants Skeem Saam to be moved to 8.30pm as the show rose to the occasion and delivered at the awards.”
This, however, was refuted by a spokesperson for the broadcaster. SABC acting head of communications Mmoni Seapolelo said it was proud of the accolades it received at the awards.
“Our programming team continuously monitor the performance of our content offering across our television network to ensure alignment with the set strategies. It is not true that Uzalo and Skeem Saam are going to be rescheduled in other time slots,” she said.
“In addition, our focus is more on ensuring that we continue to cater for the diverse needs of our audiences and we will be introducing new content in the future.”
