Former ‘Big Brother’ star set to host Mr SA finale
Former Big Brother star Sinaye Kotobe, who has been in the limelight since his debut on Mzansi Magic’s Big Brother season four, left the house with the ambition of making a significant impact in the broadcasting industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.