Miss SA runner-up Mabala brings hope to Buffalo City youngsters
Miss World SA first runner-up Nande Mabala, a role model for many young people aspiring to achieve their dreams, encouraged Buffalo City youngsters to take a leap of faith, embrace courage and pursue their goals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.