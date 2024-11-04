Pearl Thusi is the latest local celeb to bravely occupy the hot seat to be roasted by a panel of her entertainment industry peers.
The actress and TV host, who recently scored her own reality show The Real Black Pearl, is no stranger to controversy and promises to bring her A-game.
“After many years in the entertainment industry, I’m no stranger to pressure, and I’m fully prepared to handle whatever the roasters throw at me. Believe me when I say I'll bring my A-game for this one,” Pearl said.
“Returning to the Roast, this time as the roastee, I'm looking forward to having fun in the hot seat and giving as good as I get. If the roasters think they will get me to squirm, they have another thing coming.”
Senior vice-president and general manager at Paramount Africa and lead at BET International, Monde Twala, said he was looking forward to the media personality showing off the mettle that has propelled her to where she is today.
“Pearl Thusi is one of South Africa’s rare and precious gems who has illuminated our screens and airwaves with her radiant presence and style. But, as we know, in the world of Comedy Central roasts, when celebrities’ claws are borne and the knives come out, nothing and no one is sacred. We have no doubt she will be showing her roasters the spiciest of flames on the night.”
The filming of the Comedy Central Roast of Pearl Thusi is set to take place on November 21 at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.
Tickets go on sale soon via Webtickets.
Pearl Thusi braces herself for Comedy Central Roast
Journalist
Image: PRINCE WILLIAMS @ATLPICS
