Mohale Motaung celebrates his new home

05 November 2024
TshisaLIVE
Socialite Mohale Motaung at the Savannah experience during the DSTV Delicious music festival in Kyalami, Midrand.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Reality TV star Mohale Motaung and social media sensation Alphi Sipho have achieved a major milestone by becoming homeowners.

Mohale, who is infamous for his relationship with his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo, took to his social media timeline on Monday to share images of his new two-storey home with the caption: “Bought myself my first home, an apartment as a little birthday gift for my 29th birthday. Man, God has been so good.”

Alphi's timeline was also flooded with congratulatory messages from industry peers when he shared his news. 

At the right time, I the Lord will make it happen. We have a new home.” 

