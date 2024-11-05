Reality TV star Mohale Motaung and social media sensation Alphi Sipho have achieved a major milestone by becoming homeowners.
Mohale, who is infamous for his relationship with his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo, took to his social media timeline on Monday to share images of his new two-storey home with the caption: “Bought myself my first home, an apartment as a little birthday gift for my 29th birthday. Man, God has been so good.”
Mohale Motaung celebrates his new home
Entertainment
Image: Thulani Mbele
Alphi's timeline was also flooded with congratulatory messages from industry peers when he shared his news.
“At the right time, I the Lord will make it happen. We have a new home.”
