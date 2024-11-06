Kwaito star Professor says he's disgusted and disappointed at impostor

Kwaito star Professor is disappointed with scammers who've been impersonating him and posting fake news about his industry peers.
Professor, real name Mkhonzeni Langa, is known for his songs Jezebel, Imoto and Empini.
In a video circulating on social media, the Lento hitmaker can be heard pleading for information about the scammers because they're denting his image and he has never been on social media.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Professor said he isn't on Facebook. “All I can say is the scammer didn't hack my account, but [it] is an impersonator acting as if he's me. He hasn't tried to solicit funds from event organiser yet. I just thought I need to record that video and make people aware that someone is pretending to be me. I don't know what he's thinking now. I'm disappointed and disgusted by his actions.
“If someone knows who it is, please, they should let me know because I'm not really much active on social media.”
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram/ Professor
