The gloves are off as Cassper Nyovest engages in a war of words on social media with Maskandi star Mthandeni SK.
This comes after Cassper expressed his disappointment at Tyla's song Water not receiving an award for Record Of The Year at the Samas.
He took to social media, writing: “No Ways. Tyla won a Grammy for Water bro but she don't get the Sama for record of the year at home? Ha ha y'all are playing games.”
Mthandeni responded: “uCassper Nyovest yilabafan abasindwa zikhindi le ko Hip Hop uzovuka ngathi la Ku Maskandi ngizolishaya lelidada ... (Cassper Nyovest is like those boys who wear shorts that are heavy on him there by hip hop, now he wants to be relevant with us here on Maskandi, I'll beat this duck).”
In a back-and-forth, Cassper ended up challenging Mthandeni to a boxing match. “Mthandeni SK I’m sorry you felt offended by my comments that Tyla had a bigger song and deserved song of the year. I never meant any disrespect or malice. I’m not the type to act hard. The tough guy act isn’t me at all but I do like to box so if you wanna take it there, we can definitely go there. Nka go kwala matlho (I can close your eyes)!
Mthandeni replied: “Uthini waympisi lombhem mina angimuzwa (What is this hyena saying because I don't hear him)?”
Cassper Nyovest challenges Mthandeni SK to boxing match
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest
