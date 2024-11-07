Entertainment

DJ Sabby and his wife celebrate their anniversary

DJ Sabby and his wife Lindelane are happily married.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Sabby

Media personality Sabelo “Sabby” Mtshali and his long-time partner Lindelane have marked a milestone in their union.

The couple, who tied the knot on November 7, 2021, celebrated three years of their wedding anniversary. 

They took to their timeline penning heartfelt messages to each other.

DJ Sabby and his partner have a son and daughter together.

They shared news of the birth of their daughter on August 12 in a joint post on Instagram, with a picture of DJ Sabby holding his little princess. 

She is her father’s daughter. Yenakayise Lunele Mtshali arrived in June. Big brother calls her Yen-Yen. The blessing far exceeds our expectations, as always. God’s been faithful,” they captioned the post.

