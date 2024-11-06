Mzansi Magic says goodbye to some shows, welcomes new productions

Mzansi Magic is embracing an exciting new chapter as it opens its doors to new producers and production houses in a bid to deliver more compelling and innovative local content.
This shift means new shows will be fresh and shorter to enable more diversity of voices in telling Mzansi's stories. While the channel will always cherish its beloved shows, some will make way for new series and novellas sure to captivate audiences.
As part of this strategic evolution, a few shows will be concluding in 2025, paving the way for a line-up of new productions which will be announced soon. Among the shows wrapping up are two of Mzansi’s best-performing telenovelas, Umkhokha: The Curse and My Brother’s Keeper, both of which have enjoyed a two-season run.
Director of local channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, praised both series for their contribution to storytelling in Mzansi. “Umkhokha: The Curse and My Brother’s Keeper have highlighted the incredible talent we have in Mzansi,” she said. “From the brilliant minds of our writers and producers to the powerful performances of our actors, these shows have brought our stories to life in a way that resonates with audiences. We are grateful to Rhythm World Productions and the outstanding cast and crew who turned these shows into the phenomenon they have become.”
Umkhokha: The Curse began as a 13-part series and quickly captivated audiences, prompting its transformation into a fully-fledged telenovela. Known for its gripping narratives, the show has been a gem for viewers, even releasing a gospel album, Wonk’ AmaJudiya, filled with songs that resonate with its themes.
My Brother’s Keeper dazzled fans with its star-studded and dynamic characters and storyline — from the no-nonsense family patriarch Mshengu (Lindani Nkosi) to the comical misadventures of brothers Donga (Sdumo Mtshali) and Nqubeko (Wiseman Mncube). Let’s not forget the feisty “omakoti” Fakazile (Zola Nombona), Ndumiso (Nkanyiso Mchunu) and the fierce Nomsa (Vuyiseka Cawe), who brought their own flair to the mix.
“We’re grateful to our loyal viewers and want to assure them that 2025 is set to be even more sensational. We have fresh and exciting content coming up — something bold, something new. So, stay tuned for the exciting updates on our upcoming local shows,” said Adonisi.
Mzansi Magic says goodbye to some shows, welcomes new productions
Image: SUPPLIED
