Proud dad Tbo Touch excited as his son follows in his footsteps as a presenter

Metro FM presenter Tbo Touch's son Zuri has got the nod as a Mzansi Magic Playroom Channel 300 presenter.
Zuri was on the children's show and shortly afterwards Tbo Touch shared a post complimenting his son on his social media page: “One thing for certain, Zuri is a better media personality than I am. Big S/O to the @play_room300 team for such an amazing show. Thank you for letting me spend a day in Zuri’s shoes. I had too much. Can’t wait to watch the show 4pm today! Let’s do this. #whatatimetobealive”.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tbo Touch said Zuri has watched him from the time he was in nappies. He had a microphone cake for his 1st birthday. “I have pictures of him trying to go on air in my old studios at Touch HD. He draws his inspiration from me, I guess. His mom Nandi Molefe is the coach, they read scripts together. She’s the one who got into all these TV shows plus his YouTube channel Sorry I’m late with Zuri,” he said.
The Touchdown presenter said it’s exciting to see his son following in his footsteps because he never asked him about his passion until he saw him on his first interview two years ago.
“Zuri is a beast in music and sports. I didn’t know he had an album on iTunes until his friends told me. He’s made music for numerous artists and he’s been scouted to play soccer abroad at the age of 15. Zuri is the most talkative in the family. He likes to negotiate everything so I’m glad there’s a hybrid of business and presenting skills in him. He’s got a certificate for top public speaker for his grade at school.”
Tbo Touch shared his child's experience working on his first TV show: “Yeah, he was nervous the night before but he kept rehearsing with his mother. I told him I’ve never looked at a script my entire [life], not even on radio. I like to freestyle my links and this was probably the reason I landed [a] live gig on TV because I’m not [a] pre-record type of guy. So watching him do it in front of the camera I knew it’s hereditary and from [there] the sky is the limit.”
Proud dad Tbo Touch excited as his son follows in his footsteps as a presenter
