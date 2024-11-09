Songstress Zintle Kwaaiman possesses a unique talent and captivating personality that resonates with her fans.
Born and bred in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, Zintle began her music career in 2016. Apart from being a musician and singer, she is also a dancer, choreographer, influencer, fitness coach and content creator.
She recently recorded a song Sabela featuring Mpumi and Torque Muziq.
Zintle spoke to TshisaLIVE about her music journey and the pain and shock she experienced after her mother's death.
She said the reason she recorded her first EP was “because I wanted to express myself through music and pour out all the pain I was feeling”. “I was in deep pain missing her and wanted to hear her uplifting and encouraging words,” she said of a video she made which went viral on TikTok.
The EP, recorded under her own label, Roche Empire, reached number one on iTunes Charts within 24 hours.
“My creativity and ability to connect with people through my art sets me apart from my contemporaries. My work not only showcases my artistic prowess but also carries a strong message of authenticity and self-expression”, said Zintle.
In 2023, she released a music video for one of the singles on the EP, Imithandazo ft Rethabile Khumalo, which was played on TV channels like Channel 0, MTV Base and Trace Africa.
Singer Zintle Kwaaiman's music resonates with her fans
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Singer delivers memorable tribute to her mom in song
