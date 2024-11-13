Njelic looking forward to the festive season and release of his album

Amapiano vocalist Njelic is excited about the release of his upcoming studio album.

Real name Tshwanelo Motlhako, Njelic is known for songs such as Isgubhu, Imali, Wamuhle, Shesha and many more from his catalogue.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Njelic says he has worked with many artists under his label, including Zane, Sam Deep, Mhew Keyz, Just K, Rhythm T and Tabza T.

“The album is scheduled to be released on December 2 to kick off the festive season with a bang, and unleash fresh new sounds that my fans will certainly enjoy listening to,” he said.

Njelic said: “The music industry wants you to learn how to work with other artists, but most of all needs one to be humble and continue pushing. In every sector you need to work with other people, it can be corporate or entertainment — one needs to be down to earth and get along with other people.”

The Soweto-born artist cautioned that in the festive season artists must be prepared, always check that the vehicles they'll be using are safe and roadworthy, and drink lots of water to avoid dehydration.

“I'm still venturing into other businesses that one needs to invest into; you can expect more music from Garage FM, and we'll doing more charity work from our soup kitchen,” Njelic added.

News that legendary house musician DJ Oskido was apparently at loggerheads with Njelic went viral on social media in June. In a video the Kalawa Jazzme boss spoke about a DJ bulldozing him off the booth, but the former Metro FM DJ has since poured cold water on the rumours.

“No, that video was about something else and Njelic wasn't part of it, they are talking s*** these people, and I was even with him now. Intwana yam (he is my son). There's nothing wrong,” he said.