Sibusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope, co-founder of Mofaya energy drink, apologised after facing backlash for criticising a street vendor selling drinks that did not include his energy drink brand.
In a viral video, DJ Sbu was seen offering R200 to the vendor, only to withdraw the offer upon discovering he didn't sell Mofaya, leaving the vendor humiliated.
“You don't have Mofaya? You're losing R200. What type of a hustler is this?” he said in the video.
This sparked widespread criticism. Many expressed disappointment, while others threatened to boycott the energy drink.
In an apology posted on X, Sbu claimed his intention was to inspire, not offend.
“You guys like dragging me for no reason. I hear the complaints. I'm sorry. Apologies for any offence. None was intended.
“We are empowering my brother as we speak. More to come soon. Calm down brothers and sisters, it’s all love.”
In addition to his apology, he went back to the street vendor and gave him several packs of Mofaya to sell, plus R200.
Since the launch of Mofaya, the brand has grown rapidly and can be found in some of the biggest supermarkets in South Africa including Shoprite Checkers.
Critics argued DJ Sbu's behaviour undermines entrepreneurship and the struggles of informal vendors.
Here are more reactions:
DJ Sbu apologises for criticising street vendor for not selling Mofaya
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ DJ Sbu
