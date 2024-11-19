Actor Lizwe Khumbuza has tied the knot with his sweetheart Luyanda Duma in a private ceremony.
Lizwe is an identical twin to Sizwe Khumbuza who's popularly known for his character on SABC1's drama series Uzalo as Godfather.
The Vryheid-born Lizwe married Luyanda at the weekend at Underberg in KwaZulu-Natal. This comes after numerous teasers released by the couple on the upcoming wedding since early 2023.
Lizwe and Luyanda welcomed a baby boy last year in February. Afterwards, Luyanda shared Lizwe's uncles were at her home to pay lobola.
Luyanda took to her social media page, to post: “Day 2 #BecomingMrsK #LacedWithLove.”
And her groom posted: “Ladies & gentlemen, Mr and Mrs Khumbuza.”
Actor Lizwe Khumbuza is officially off the market, marries Luyanda Duma
Image: Instagram
