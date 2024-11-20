LISTEN | DJ Fresh excited about his upcoming radio return

The DJ, whose real name Thato Sikwane, was in the books of Primedia's 947 when he and Themba Nkosi, aka Euphonik, were accused of rape by an unidentified woman. This resulted in the duo parting ways with 947.
In 2021, Primedia Broadcasting, which owns 947, 702, KFM, Cape Talk and EWN, issued this statement: “Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the past few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts. Their last shows on 947 were aired on January 15 and January 10 2021, respectively.”
Geraint Crwys-Williams, interim CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, said at the time: “This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh; rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our company and our stakeholders.”
Former Metro FM breakfast host DJ Fresh is getting ready for a comeback on SABC radio.
Last week, during the Black Coffee Foundation event at Arena Holdings, the "Big Dawg" told TshisaLIVE he is excited about his return to radio.
"I'm doing exciting things and I'm excited that next year I'm back on radio. It's been a while and that's what I'm looking forward to for next year. Of course I can't say the name of the radio station I'm going to. At the moment you should watch my podcast WAW What A Week (with DJ Fresh)."
Listen to the conversation:
