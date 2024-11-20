Gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo is expecting her third baby.
According to sources close to the singer, the Jehovah Is Your Name hit maker, who is married to Nqubeko Mbatha, will soon welcome their bundle of joy.
The couple apparently wanted to keep the news under wraps to avoid media attention, the sources said.
“She has decided to tell her management that she'll be taking time off. The Crown Gospel Awards are around the corner and her attendance will cause too much attention as she is in her final stages of her pregnancy,” one source said.
“The couple has not shared pictures of their two children, who are aged 13 and 11. If you haven't noticed, she has been rocking kaftans and doesn't post anything that shows her stomach.” The source added that she “looks beautiful and has the pregnancy glow”.
Ntokozo's management said in a statement: “She has been committed to attending several engagements in the coming weeks. However, she is not in a position to honour them as she takes the time to rest.”
Her management also apologised to those affected by her absence. “We apologise for all inconvenience caused and we request your understanding in this season.”
Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo to welcome another bundle of joy soon
Entertainment reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo is expecting her third baby.
According to sources close to the singer, the Jehovah Is Your Name hit maker, who is married to Nqubeko Mbatha, will soon welcome their bundle of joy.
The couple apparently wanted to keep the news under wraps to avoid media attention, the sources said.
“She has decided to tell her management that she'll be taking time off. The Crown Gospel Awards are around the corner and her attendance will cause too much attention as she is in her final stages of her pregnancy,” one source said.
“The couple has not shared pictures of their two children, who are aged 13 and 11. If you haven't noticed, she has been rocking kaftans and doesn't post anything that shows her stomach.” The source added that she “looks beautiful and has the pregnancy glow”.
Ntokozo's management said in a statement: “She has been committed to attending several engagements in the coming weeks. However, she is not in a position to honour them as she takes the time to rest.”
Her management also apologised to those affected by her absence. “We apologise for all inconvenience caused and we request your understanding in this season.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos