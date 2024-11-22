As season 5 of Big Brother Mzansi prepares to make a return, the show has announced Smash Afrika as the new host.
Smash Afrika, whose real name is Afrika Mdutyulwa, will replace fan favourite Lawrence Maleka, who shined as host of the South African spin-off show for three seasons.
As the new host, Smash Afrika is set to guide viewers through the twists, turns and drama that define the Big Brother Mzansi experience. The show’s return is expected to bring surprises, new housemates and thrilling moments as fans are invited to tune in for what promises to be an action-packed season.
"I’m beyond grateful and speechless because this opportunity was always meant to be. Looking back at my journey in radio and TV, it feels like everything I have done has been leading to this moment. I may not have shouted it from the rooftops or had it on a vision board, but deep down I knew something big was coming," Smash Afrika said.
Smash Afrika replaces Lawrence Maleka as ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ host
Season 5 expected to start early next year
Image: Supplied
As season 5 of Big Brother Mzansi prepares to make a return, the show has announced Smash Afrika as the new host.
Smash Afrika, whose real name is Afrika Mdutyulwa, will replace fan favourite Lawrence Maleka, who shined as host of the South African spin-off show for three seasons.
As the new host, Smash Afrika is set to guide viewers through the twists, turns and drama that define the Big Brother Mzansi experience. The show’s return is expected to bring surprises, new housemates and thrilling moments as fans are invited to tune in for what promises to be an action-packed season.
"I’m beyond grateful and speechless because this opportunity was always meant to be. Looking back at my journey in radio and TV, it feels like everything I have done has been leading to this moment. I may not have shouted it from the rooftops or had it on a vision board, but deep down I knew something big was coming," Smash Afrika said.
Former ‘Big Brother’ star set to host Mr SA finale
The former Massive Music presenter revealed his main aim as host was to make people feel good.
"I’m hyped for the experience ahead and can’t wait to bring that energy to the audience at home and to the housemates whenever I can. I want to make sure everyone walks away feeling something good. The feel-good host is here, baby. Let’s get it."
The new season is expected to start early in 2025. Auditions were opened to the public from September to October.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos