Musician Samthing Soweto will set the stage alight at the highly anticipated Soul & Gospel Concert at the Sunbet Arena, Time Square, on Sunday December 15.
The star-studded event will feature a diverse line-up of South Africa’s most celebrated artists blending the rich harmonies of gospel.
Patrons can expect mesmerising performances from Dr Tumi, the award-winning gospel maestro renowned for his uplifting worship anthems and world-celebrated albums. The queen of gospel Lebo Sekgobela, loved for her heartfelt performances and hit album Restored; and Mandisi Dyantyis, the soulful jazz virtuoso whose compositions blend spirituality and culture with unmatched authenticity, will also grace the stage.
Other renowned singers set to perform are Dumi Mokokstad, Ami Faku, Musa, Teboho Moloi, Press, Bucy Radebe and Omega Khunou.
“We are intentional about curating our events and we select artists carefully to cater to the musical palettes of music fans and supporters who purchase the tickets to our shows,” says concert organiser Thabiso Ramogashwa, aka DJ Skeelo.
Samthing Soweto set to perform at Soul & Gospel Concert
Image: SUPPLIED
Musician Samthing Soweto will set the stage alight at the highly anticipated Soul & Gospel Concert at the Sunbet Arena, Time Square, on Sunday December 15.
The star-studded event will feature a diverse line-up of South Africa’s most celebrated artists blending the rich harmonies of gospel.
Patrons can expect mesmerising performances from Dr Tumi, the award-winning gospel maestro renowned for his uplifting worship anthems and world-celebrated albums. The queen of gospel Lebo Sekgobela, loved for her heartfelt performances and hit album Restored; and Mandisi Dyantyis, the soulful jazz virtuoso whose compositions blend spirituality and culture with unmatched authenticity, will also grace the stage.
Other renowned singers set to perform are Dumi Mokokstad, Ami Faku, Musa, Teboho Moloi, Press, Bucy Radebe and Omega Khunou.
“We are intentional about curating our events and we select artists carefully to cater to the musical palettes of music fans and supporters who purchase the tickets to our shows,” says concert organiser Thabiso Ramogashwa, aka DJ Skeelo.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos