Liyema Pantsi goes from ‘Big Brother’ to winning two Sasmas
Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liyema Pantsi, who walked away with two wins at the SA Social Media Awards (Sasmas), said the recognition was an affirmation of her dreams...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.