TV actress Lungile Yende shares her journey in the entertainment industry

Fan favourite Lungile Yende will star in a new Black Brain Pictures four-part comedy series, Mabaso Family Reunion.
Yende stars as Zodwa on the Netflix show. She has a colourful acting catalogue, including popular drama shows, Isitha, Piano Love and Lenyalo Hase Papadi.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Yende says it all started on TikTok, where her videos started going viral. She says she was advised by her followers to pursue acting, and one of her followers told her of an audition being held at the Bassline in Newtown.
“I took a leap of faith and went there. I was almost late on the day because when I got there the line was about to be cut off, fortunately I made it and auditioned.
The Soweto-born actress says she draws her inspiration from a lot of actors, but Thulani Mtsweni and Sana Mchunu are her favourites.
“It was quite challenging as I had to get out of my comfort zone; the only easy thing was me translating the script to kasi lingo (language), however I had to bring my A game as I was cast with people who were already big in the industry. I had to prove to both myself and my fellow cast mates that I could also do it perfectly, regardless of the fact that I haven't been to arts school and was still a newbie in the industry,” says Yende.
Yende says that because the acting industry is such a saturated space, you always have to do your best; you can lose a gig over the slightest of things.
