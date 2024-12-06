Nearly two years after the murder of rapper AKA, football coach and former player Benni McCarthy has spoken about how the late star was the only person who could've made him go back to doing music.
Only AKA could have made me go back to music, says Benni McCarthy
Entertainment
Image: Michael Regan
Nearly two years after the murder of rapper AKA, football coach and former player Benni McCarthy has spoken about how the late star was the only person who could've made him go back to doing music.
In 1998 Benni famously collaborated with kwaito stars TKZee on Shibobo, which became a huge hit. In 2012 he worked with producer Dome and hip-hop crew Team Tswara on Viva Africa, which enjoyed airplay on radio stations like Umhlobo Wenene, Kaya FM and YFM.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead with his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023. During a recent interview on 5 Breakfast on 5FM, Benni reflected on the impact AKA's death had on him.
"The only person who could have probably got me back into music or doing anything [in music] was the late AKA. He was someone really special. We had a bond so we would always be in contact," he said.
"I was completely devastated when I found out what happened. I don’t think there’s a person in the music industry who can convince me [to get back into music]. If I were to do anything, it would have been with Kiernan."
Benni shared memories he made with the late rapper in different parts of the world when penning his tribute.
“I’m absolutely heartbroken to hear of the passing of my bro Kiernan Forbes, AKA. My condolences to Kiernan’s family and little girl. RIP Young King.”
