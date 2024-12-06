In a recent appearance on Thulasizwe “Lasizwe” Dambula's YouTube series Awkward Dates, EFF leader Julius Malema shared his thoughts on relationships, finances and romance.
Malema emphasised the importance of maintaining financial independence within a relationship, stating he believes in providing his partner with an allowance.
“I'm a very strong believer of girlfriend allowance and spousal allowance, [and in] your partner having their own business and supporting their business without interfering,” he said.
However, he drew a clear line about his bank account PIN number being strictly off-limits.
Money and time are two of his important “love languages”, he said.
“I'm not stingy; I can sort you out.”
WATCH | 'I believe in a spousal allowance': Malema on 'Awkward Dates' with Lasizwe
Journalist
Image: awkward_dates/ Instagram
Discussing sleeping positions, he revealed a preference for being the “big spoon” when cuddling.
Malema also described himself as a “very romantic man”, citing the time he proposed to his wife Mantoa as the most romantic gesture he's ever made.
“The most romantic thing I've ever done was getting down on my knee and asking my wife to marry me. There's nothing more romantic than that,” he said.
While he may look tough on the outside, Malema said he's a softie on the inside who cries a lot.
The lighthearted conversation with Lasizwe saw the two engage in a playful argument over who would cover the bill. Malema insisted he would pay the bill, citing his role as the man in charge.
The EFF leader also shared stories about his childhood growing up in his grandmother's house in Limpopo and expressed his desire for his partner to experience the area at least once a year.
