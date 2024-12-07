'Big Brother Mzansi' is back for 5th season with Smash Afrika as the new host

Mzansi Magic is set to ignite screens with the return of its iconic reality series Big Brother Mzansi season 5, premiering on Sunday, January 12 2025.
This season promises to be bigger, bolder and more explosive than ever before. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and entertainment as Big Brother Mzansi takes centre stage once again.
The theme of the new season is Umlilo, which means “fire” in isiZulu, and it’s all about turning up the heat. Expect heightened competition, fierce rivalries, unforgettable moments, sizzling personalities and heated drama.
With Umlilo as the guiding theme, this season is guaranteed to deliver the kind of edge-of-your-seat excitement that Big Brother Mzansi fans have come to love. In an exciting new twist, the dynamic and talented Smash Afrika will be taking over as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi.
Known and loved for his vibrant energy, captivating presence and keen sense of humour, Smash Afrika is set to bring a fresh, electrifying vibe to the show. His debut as the host will add a whole new level of excitement to an already sizzling season.
Mzansi Magic is thrilled to have Smash Afrika as the host of Big Brother Mzansi for this explosive season, said Christinah Mazibuko, head of marketing & publicity. “We’re incredibly excited to bring back for the fifth season. This season is about pushing boundaries, and with the Umlilo theme, we're sure to give our viewers a hot, unmissable experience. Working with Smash Afrika as the host takes the energy to a whole new level and we can’t wait to see how his charisma sparks more fires in the house. It’s going to be an unforgettable ride,” Mazibuko said.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 — Umlilo. As a brand, we're dedicated to transforming lives and are excited to be back as a partner, bringing even more drama, excitement, fire and life-changing wins this season. Let's turn up the heat, Mzansi,” said Maria Pavli, chief marketing officer of LottoStar.
'Big Brother Mzansi' is back for 5th season with Smash Afrika as the new host
Image: SUPPLIED
Mzansi Magic is set to ignite screens with the return of its iconic reality series Big Brother Mzansi season 5, premiering on Sunday, January 12 2025.
This season promises to be bigger, bolder and more explosive than ever before. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and entertainment as Big Brother Mzansi takes centre stage once again.
The theme of the new season is Umlilo, which means “fire” in isiZulu, and it’s all about turning up the heat. Expect heightened competition, fierce rivalries, unforgettable moments, sizzling personalities and heated drama.
With Umlilo as the guiding theme, this season is guaranteed to deliver the kind of edge-of-your-seat excitement that Big Brother Mzansi fans have come to love. In an exciting new twist, the dynamic and talented Smash Afrika will be taking over as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi.
Known and loved for his vibrant energy, captivating presence and keen sense of humour, Smash Afrika is set to bring a fresh, electrifying vibe to the show. His debut as the host will add a whole new level of excitement to an already sizzling season.
Mzansi Magic is thrilled to have Smash Afrika as the host of Big Brother Mzansi for this explosive season, said Christinah Mazibuko, head of marketing & publicity. “We’re incredibly excited to bring back for the fifth season. This season is about pushing boundaries, and with the Umlilo theme, we're sure to give our viewers a hot, unmissable experience. Working with Smash Afrika as the host takes the energy to a whole new level and we can’t wait to see how his charisma sparks more fires in the house. It’s going to be an unforgettable ride,” Mazibuko said.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 — Umlilo. As a brand, we're dedicated to transforming lives and are excited to be back as a partner, bringing even more drama, excitement, fire and life-changing wins this season. Let's turn up the heat, Mzansi,” said Maria Pavli, chief marketing officer of LottoStar.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos