US rapper Gunna will share the stage with Young Stunna when Heineken House lands in Jozi.
The event is set to take place on January 25 and will also feature DBN Gogo, Morda, Maglera Doe Boy, Dee Koala, 25K and Akio.
TshisaLIVE understands Grammy-nominated superstar Gunna is set to perform around midnight.
Heineken House has made waves globally, turning heads and sparking connections at iconic festivals including Coachella and in the vibrant streets of Brazil, where it has brought an elevated experience for festival-goers to mix music with creativity, style and energy.
Closer to home, it dominated the scene at Rocking the Daisies in 2023.
Marcel Swain, head of marketing at Heineken, said: "Heineken House is going to be an entertaining experience enjoyed by individuals from all walks of life. We are ecstatic to partner and welcome Gunna to the line-up to bring Mzansi a once-in-a-lifetime show."
US star Gunna to share stage with Young Stunna at Heineken House
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram
