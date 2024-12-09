Star-studded tribute concert to honour ‘Lady Africa’ Margaret Mcingana
Event a celebration of former ‘Ipi Tombi’ lead singer’s enduring legacy, says music icon Mercy Pakela
A tribute concert to celebrate and pay homage to iconic star Margaret Mcingana will be held at Komani’s indoor sports centre on December 20. ..
