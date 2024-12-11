Entertainment

Actor Unathi Platyi has big plans for Eastern Cape

After great year in industry, ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ star sees a future in creating films in the province

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 11 December 2024

East London-born actor Unathi Platyi, who recently stepped into the spotlight with a supporting role in the critically acclaimed drama series My Brother’s Keeper, views the experience as a defining moment in his career...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE 300