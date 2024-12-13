Entertainment

Amapiano star Deep London returns home for special show

By ANELISA GUSHA - 13 December 2024
Amapiano sensation Deep London brings the beats to his hometown on Saturday at Thorn Wood Valley.
East London's Amapiano sensation Deep London is set to light up his hometown stage this weekend with a special show that promises to be nothing short of unforgettable.

The multi-award-winning artist, born Lita Kupelo, said the event, taking place on Saturday, is a heartfelt celebration of the unwavering support he’s received throughout his musical journey.

“I want to show love and appreciation to my people for the love and support they gave me from day one,” he said.

“The event is going to be fun, urban lifestyle fused with kasi flavour.

“I will be performing songs that I just released with Zee Nxumalo and Smash SA,” he said.

The event, themed Deep London & Friends in the East, will be hosted at Thorn Wood Valley.

Amapiano stars, including Zula Zula hit maker Villosoul, Sobzeen, Smash SA and Mbali The Real, will be in attendance.

Kupelo, who soared to stardom with his hit single Hamba Wena alongside Boohle, is returning to his roots to honour the fans who've stood by him every step of the way.

He said the venue was elegant and met his style.

“I like exclusivity and elegance,” Kupelo said.

“The venue compliments my style, and I like art and the creativity of the venue.

“It meets all my requirements, and my people love my choices.”

Kupelo said his music is inspired by his religion.

“I am a very spiritual person, so everything I do, I always relate to my spirituality. I love music, and I believe in good music.”

Kupelo said his journey will forever be a reflection of the love he received since his debut in music.

“I respect people because they are the ones who made me,” he said.

“They allowed me to stay relevant because in this industry, you are as good as your last hit song.

“But you just need to be good to people to make it far. These are my people whom I started my journey with.”

As a performer, Kupelo's favourite moment is witnessing people relating to his music.

His favourite part about performing is when he sees people cry and enjoying themselves.

“There's a possibility of changing people's lives just with music; that feeling alone is heartwarming,” Kupelo said.

“I sometimes get excited when I see them [fans] singing along to my song from start to finish.”

Kupelo attributed his success to staying humble and being true to himself.

“Stay humble, don't retaliate to negativity,” he said.

