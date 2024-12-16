As the festive season approaches, Lynn Forbes, the mother of late rapper AKA, has taken to social media to share a heartfelt and deeply personal reflection on grief and the importance of self-grace.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead on February 10 outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban. His murder is still under investigation.
In a poignant post, Lynn said in the midst of her own grief she has come to realise the significance of offering oneself grace.
“This Christmas, I want to share something deeply personal and meaningful; The gift of grace. In the midst of grief, I have learnt that grace is not just for others. It’s a gift we must offer ourselves too. It’s about choosing to let go of pain, to forgive where we have been wronged and to heal in a way that honours ourselves and others.
“When we come to accept that the behaviour of others have more to do with their internal struggles than us, we learn grace. This season, I invite you to extend grace, especially when it’s hardest to do so. Even in grief or struggle, joy lives in life’s simple blessings; a smile, laughter or the warmth of the sun. What brought you joy today? Share your moments and let’s celebrate life’s light together.”
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes shares heartfelt message on grief and forgiveness
Image: Paras Griffin
