Naledi Aphiwe meets Chris Brown after being featured on his album
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Naledi Aphiwe got a special surprise gift for her 18th birthday — meeting American superstar Chris Brown.
This meeting was a dream come true for Naledi, who is featured on his album 11:11, on a song titled Shooter.
The meeting between the two singers was a heartwarming moment captured backstage of Chris' concert at the FNB Stadium at the weekend.
“He just said he appreciates me. Thank you so much Breezy for everything, [I] appreciate you too, I had the best birthday ever,” Naledi wrote when reflecting on the encounter.
In October 2022, Chris gushed over how “incredible” Naledi's voice was, sharing a video of her singing.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Naledi revealed she was paid $3,000 (R56,207) for the feature.
“Chris did what I would have never done. There are many people who are talented outside and he chose a child from a small city like mine. I appreciate him so much. People who didn't know anything about Naledi Aphiwe today know her. It has changed my home situation. Everything is good now,” she said.
“First I want to buy a new phone so I can carry on making content and push my music. I also want to go to my mom's grave to fix it for thanksgiving since we weren't able to do things the way we wanted when we buried her last year.”
