Zahara remembered: a year later, her legacy continues to inspire
Image: Supplied
It's been a year since the death of singer-songwriter Zahara.
Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, died aged 36 in December 2023 after a short illness.
To commemorate her life, a heartfelt post was shared on her Instagram page, celebrating her enduring legacy and the impact she had on the lives of those who loved her music.
“A year has gone by since our dear Zahara left us, yet her essence remains in the hearts of all who were inspired by her light. A true icon whose music crossed boundaries, she didn’t merely perform — she spoke to the soul. Her voice was a powerful tool for healing, love and resilience, weaving narratives of struggle, hope and joy with every note.”
To further honour Zahara's memory, singer Zolani Mahola delivered a tribute performance, covering Zahara's hit song Loliwe.
Zolani reflected on the singer's legacy in a post:
“A year has passed since we lost Zahara , a voice that touched the soul of our nation. Her music spoke to our struggles, our dreams and our resilience. Today, as we honour her memory, I offer this cover of Loliwe, a song that has carried so many of us through the highs and lows of life.
“Zahara’s legacy is not just in the songs she left behind but in the power of her story — one that inspires us all to find our own voice and stand tall in who we are. Her journey also reminds us of the importance of taking care of our health, mental wellbeing and the dangers of alcohol abuse. Zahara’s passing is a painful reminder that we must look after ourselves and those around us, to break free from the cycles that harm us.”
