'What a shame': Bushiri slams media for hype over Chris Brown's concert

Controversial self-proclaimed “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri has criticised the media for extensively covering American singer Chris Brown's concerts at FNB Stadium which attracted about 94,000 fans for two consecutive days.
Bushiri took to Facebook to express his discontent, saying the media failed to report on his previous event while lavishing attention on Brown's concerts. He claimed he has pulled a bigger crowd, hosting a crossover night prayer event at the same venue.
“So, Brown’s concerts at FNB Stadium drew a crowd of 94,000 and the South African weirdo media is going crazy crowning him; 'the biggest crowd puller'. What a shame. Hate is really an animal,” he said.
“They are trying to turn a blind eye on my meetings in the same stadium where we recorded an all-time high in numbers with 110,000 people attending my crossover night prayers four consecutive times. Despite the FNB management posting it on public display, no South African media wrote about it.”
In 2019, Bushiri's crossover night prayers at FNB Stadium brought together more than 30,000 people from more than 30 countries, with 90,000 local church members.
He accused the media of “enthroning” Brown and “dethroning” the gospel.
“If you hate someone, even their most beautiful face looks ugly. The South African media is trying to enthrone Brown and dethrone the gospel. They gladly wrote about Brown’s fans. They were 'entertained' and my followers who attended my prayers, they were 'brainwashed'. Wow. Soon South Africans will wake up to the real agenda happening in their land — hating men of God and celebrating evil. Diabolical.”
Brown's two concerts at FNB Stadium were a huge success, featuring masterclass performances, dancers, flashing lights, fireworks and a vibrant audience. After performing for more than two hours, Brown expressed gratitude to his fans.
“You guys are a vibe. I appreciate that. I have been waiting my whole life for this kind of moment, so let’s end it with a bang.”
'What a shame': Bushiri slams media for hype over Chris Brown's concert
Image: Shepherd Bushiri/ Facebook/ Chris Brown/ Instagram
