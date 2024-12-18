Zimbabwean-born artist Rasta has unveiled his latest “masterpiece”, a portrait of international superstar Chris Brown.
Chris' concerts at the FNB Stadium were a spectacular display of music, dance and energy which left the crowd mesmerised by his captivating stage presence.
Rasta, who was in attendance, was deeply moved by the performance. He revealed the painting after the highly-anticipated Johannesburg concert.
“It took me a week and some days as I was up and down with other paintings but I had to push it to finish a day before the big day so I collaborated with a lady named Nontokozo Khathu Ndlovu who's also a designer artist. She put her touch of FNB Calabash Soccer City stadium in da background,” Rasta told TshisaLIVE.
“I'm pushed by my subjects every time I paint. It is to celebrate achievements when they are still with us or departed. For Breezy it was an honour and how he managed to fill up the stadium in a day. It means a lot. I'm moved as well.”
Rasta did not get the chance to hand over his art to Chris.
“I feel disappointed that I didn't meet the star but being at the concert and to witness him making history was good enough.”
A tribute to greatness: Rasta's latest 'masterpiece' honours Chris Brown
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Rasta
Zimbabwean-born artist Rasta has unveiled his latest “masterpiece”, a portrait of international superstar Chris Brown.
Chris' concerts at the FNB Stadium were a spectacular display of music, dance and energy which left the crowd mesmerised by his captivating stage presence.
Rasta, who was in attendance, was deeply moved by the performance. He revealed the painting after the highly-anticipated Johannesburg concert.
“It took me a week and some days as I was up and down with other paintings but I had to push it to finish a day before the big day so I collaborated with a lady named Nontokozo Khathu Ndlovu who's also a designer artist. She put her touch of FNB Calabash Soccer City stadium in da background,” Rasta told TshisaLIVE.
“I'm pushed by my subjects every time I paint. It is to celebrate achievements when they are still with us or departed. For Breezy it was an honour and how he managed to fill up the stadium in a day. It means a lot. I'm moved as well.”
Rasta did not get the chance to hand over his art to Chris.
“I feel disappointed that I didn't meet the star but being at the concert and to witness him making history was good enough.”
Sandile Kgaphola, popularly known as SK Original, was the lucky artist who got to hand over his portrait to Chris.
The versatile artist who is known for his broken glass artwork and rugs was beaming with pride when announcing the news to his followers.
“This was a huge mission and I know we all wanted this to happen. We finally got an international artist to have a South African SK Original artwork. Thank you bro Chris. I gotta give a shout out to Major League DJz giving me the access and opportunity for this to happen.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos