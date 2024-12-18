OPINION | From protest to praise: Chris Brown's triumphant performance in Johannesburg

In a surprising turn of fortunes, R&B singer Chris Brown's recent concert in Johannesburg has left fans and critics alike singing his praises.

Just months ago, the American superstar's scheduled performance was met with fierce opposition from Women for Change and GBVF activists, who cited his troubled past and concerns over gender-based violence — including being convicted of brutally assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

The controversy sparked a heated debate, with thousands signing a petition started by the women’s rights activist group calling for the organiser Big Concerts and sponsors to cancel the concerts, and for home affairs to revoke Brown’s visa to prevent him performing.

“This is not just about Rihanna ... the reality is there are up to 28 other allegations against him. This includes a restraining order from his ex-girlfriend Karrueche [Tran]. The most concerning case is the recent one of this year July 2024, where it was alleged that he and his crew had allegedly brutally attacked four concertgoers ... ” Women for Change spokesperson Bulelwa Adonis explained when talking to eNCA.

Though the petition garnered 52,212 signatures, Chris Brown still managed to fill up the FNB stadium with a more than 90,000 capacity, and his electrifying performance silenced his critics.

This including even GBVF activists who attended the event, including Thato “TT” Mbha who has an initiative called Amatayma, which focuses on getting fathers to be the best versions of themselves for our communities and touches on GBVF in the country.

Brown is now being praised for the dedication to his craft and his commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience, which was evident in every aspect of the show.

The concert's success has set a new standard for artists performing in South Africa, with many calling it one of the best concerts of the year.

This is a testament to how many choose to separate the artist from their art; where many choose to be oblivious to an artist's personal life if they showcase any form of greatness.

Love him or hate him, Chris Brown has proved that he's here to stay, and his music will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for years to come.