WATCH | 'I’m incredibly grateful' — Elaine shines at Chris Brown concert

18 December 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Singer Elaine beaming with pride after her performance at the Chris Brown concert.
Image: Instagram/ Elaine

Just months after making a musical comeback with the release of her debut album Stone Cold Heart, Elaine surprised fans who attended Chris Brown's concert at the FNB stadium on Sunday.

The R&B singer, known for her sultry vocals and introspective songwriting, took to the stage with Major League DJz.

Elaine performed an amapiano remix of her hit single You’re the One.

“Opening for Chris Brown at the FNB Stadium this year was surreal,” she recalled.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the platform I’ve been given and for my loyal fans, whose support means the world to me. More than anything, I’m humbled to be at the forefront of the South African R&B movement and to be making waves on a global scale.

“It’s also been a beautiful journey to witness the rise of RnP [rhythm and piano] — a genre I’ve poured my heart into — becoming a growing force in our music culture. The experience is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance.” 

