Internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee donated food parcels to people in his hometown in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.
DJ Black Coffee, real name Nathi Maphumulo, was born and raised in Ngangelizwe, Mthatha. He donated the food to people from disadvantaged and underprivileged backgrounds in areas such as Tiphani, Ngangelizwe, Qweqwe, Waterfall, Bhajiya, Silverton, Ngcobo and Clarkbury.
IN PICS | Black Coffee shows love to people from his hometown
Entertainment reporter
Image: Masi Losi
Image: Supplied
Feed The Nation made a donation towards the food parcels while Somizi Mhlongo donated clothes to 500 children, from his clothing line Sompire Kids.
TshisaLIVE understands the project has been running since 2022 and started in Durban, then included the Western Cape and now the Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied
Lungi Maphumulo, the CEO of Black Coffee Foundation said: “As the Black Coffee Foundation, we are grateful to be in Mthatha today [Wednesday] distributing food parcels to those in need. Just last week we were in Durban and it’s an honour to continue our mission of supporting underprivileged communities in the country.
“We extend our sincere appreciation to those who helped make this day possible. It means a great deal to us to give back, especially during the festive season when families should be able to enjoy their time together without worrying about basic necessities like food. We are thankful for the opportunity to help make this a reality and we hope everyone can experience the joy and peace the holiday season brings.”
