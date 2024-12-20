Actress Buntu Petse and Londa Mavundla have been making headlines with their romance and recent pregnancy announcement.
Their love journey began when they met at Wits University nearly seven years ago. They had seen each other on campus before but it was only when Londa sent Buntu a direct message on X (then Twitter) that they started building their chemistry.
After talking for a month on social media, they met in person, and they have been inseparable since then.
“You have to guard the things you care about most, but also on the flip side, being someone who is a public figure, I didn't want to shy away from things I love, including my man and the sort of union we have,” Buntu told TshisaLIVE.
“I hope it inspires people, especially in this day and age where young couples are emerging, but we keep [hearing[ the saying the streets are cold and all that stuff, so I think it was important for me to share this part of my life.”
Londa, who has been supportive of Buntu's career, shared his perspective on dating a public figure.
“You are exposed to an environment which you're not usually exposed to. It's cool. I just like being a normal person in the environment of celebrities,” he said.
“I used to watch her kiss people on stage at Wits when she used to do plays and rehearsals. It's so easy because it's part of the job. Whatever happens on screen is part of the script. It's a job, so I'm easy about it.”
In November, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child after announcing their engagement a year ago.
They exclusively revealed to TshisaLIVE that they are expecting a baby boy.
“I'm lucky, blessed and chosen by God. I always stay in gratitude and try to celebrate the little and the big things too. I can't wait to get to the other side and have our little bundle of joy. Our little mixture.”
Actress Buntu Petse and her partner Londa speak on their love journey and expecting their first child
Journalist
Image: Joy Mphande
Actress Buntu Petse and Londa Mavundla have been making headlines with their romance and recent pregnancy announcement.
Their love journey began when they met at Wits University nearly seven years ago. They had seen each other on campus before but it was only when Londa sent Buntu a direct message on X (then Twitter) that they started building their chemistry.
After talking for a month on social media, they met in person, and they have been inseparable since then.
“You have to guard the things you care about most, but also on the flip side, being someone who is a public figure, I didn't want to shy away from things I love, including my man and the sort of union we have,” Buntu told TshisaLIVE.
“I hope it inspires people, especially in this day and age where young couples are emerging, but we keep [hearing[ the saying the streets are cold and all that stuff, so I think it was important for me to share this part of my life.”
Londa, who has been supportive of Buntu's career, shared his perspective on dating a public figure.
“You are exposed to an environment which you're not usually exposed to. It's cool. I just like being a normal person in the environment of celebrities,” he said.
“I used to watch her kiss people on stage at Wits when she used to do plays and rehearsals. It's so easy because it's part of the job. Whatever happens on screen is part of the script. It's a job, so I'm easy about it.”
In November, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child after announcing their engagement a year ago.
They exclusively revealed to TshisaLIVE that they are expecting a baby boy.
“I'm lucky, blessed and chosen by God. I always stay in gratitude and try to celebrate the little and the big things too. I can't wait to get to the other side and have our little bundle of joy. Our little mixture.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos