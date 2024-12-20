Cassper Nyovest is considering filling up the FNB Stadium again, after Chris Brown’s two-day concert at the venue.
The concert, which took place at the weekend, saw Chris Brown’s DJ, DJ Fresh, play Cassper’s hit song Doc Shebeleza to a crowd of more than 90,000.
Their enthusiastic response to the song, with many singing along word for word, seemed to inspire Cassper to consider staging another huge concert at the FNB Stadium.
Taking to social media, Cassper, who hosted the Fill Up FNB Stadium concert in December 2017, expressed his gratitude to his fans for their continued support and hinted at the possibility of filling up the stadium again.
“It’s not every day that Chris Brown’s tour DJ Fresh plays a record I dropped 10 years ago and 98,000 people rap word for word. SA, y’all have held me down and ke batla go le Leboga! Legendary! Got me feeling like maybe we should Fill Up FNB one more time! Y’all game?” he wrote.
Cassper Nyovest hints at ‘filling up’ FNB Stadium again after Chris Brown’s concert
Entertainment
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Cassper Nyovest is considering filling up the FNB Stadium again, after Chris Brown’s two-day concert at the venue.
The concert, which took place at the weekend, saw Chris Brown’s DJ, DJ Fresh, play Cassper’s hit song Doc Shebeleza to a crowd of more than 90,000.
Their enthusiastic response to the song, with many singing along word for word, seemed to inspire Cassper to consider staging another huge concert at the FNB Stadium.
Taking to social media, Cassper, who hosted the Fill Up FNB Stadium concert in December 2017, expressed his gratitude to his fans for their continued support and hinted at the possibility of filling up the stadium again.
“It’s not every day that Chris Brown’s tour DJ Fresh plays a record I dropped 10 years ago and 98,000 people rap word for word. SA, y’all have held me down and ke batla go le Leboga! Legendary! Got me feeling like maybe we should Fill Up FNB one more time! Y’all game?” he wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos