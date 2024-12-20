Hotels, restaurants and transport services experienced a surge in demand, while hundreds of local residents found employment opportunities in event security, catering and technical support, Mnisi said.
“The hospitality industry, in particular, saw near-capacity bookings, with visitors extending their stays to explore the city's cultural and entertainment offerings. Small and medium enterprises, such as vendors and informal traders, benefited significantly from the influx of concertgoers to the stadium precinct.”
Mnisi thanked all stakeholders who contributed to the event's success.
“As we look to the future, Johannesburg will continue to invest in events and initiatives that create opportunities and elevate the city on the global stage.”
TimesLIVE
Joburg celebrates economic boost from Chris Brown's sold-out shows
Journalist
Image: Big Concerts
The City of Johannesburg is thrilled by the success of American singer Chris Brown's recent concerts at FNB Stadium in Soweto which drew huge crowds of more than 90,000 fans on two days.
Economic development MMC Nomoya Mnisi said the concerts generated a significant economic boost for the city.
“The concert has demonstrated the power of world-class entertainment to drive tourism, job creation and business growth in our city,” she said.
“We are proud to have hosted an event of this magnitude, which not only showcases Johannesburg as a global hub for arts and culture but also highlights our capacity to facilitate large-scale events that stimulate economic activity. The success of the Chris Brown concerts is a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of our local economy.”
Image: Picture: Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times
Hotels, restaurants and transport services experienced a surge in demand, while hundreds of local residents found employment opportunities in event security, catering and technical support, Mnisi said.
“The hospitality industry, in particular, saw near-capacity bookings, with visitors extending their stays to explore the city's cultural and entertainment offerings. Small and medium enterprises, such as vendors and informal traders, benefited significantly from the influx of concertgoers to the stadium precinct.”
Mnisi thanked all stakeholders who contributed to the event's success.
“As we look to the future, Johannesburg will continue to invest in events and initiatives that create opportunities and elevate the city on the global stage.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos