'Mafikizolo remains intact': Theo Kgosinkwe on Nhlanhla's solo pursuits

Theo Kgosinkwe, one half of the iconic music group Mafikizolo, has reassured fans that the duo are not going their separate ways.

Speculation arose when Nhlanhla Mafu, the other half of the duo, announced she would be taking a break from the group to focus on her solo career.

In an interview with The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast, Theo explained that though Nhlanhla is pursuing solo projects, Mafikizolo remains intact.

“Mafikizolo is still together because we both realised that this is a brand that we built for more than 27 years and we cannot just abandon the brand that we worked hard for. Even today, we are still booked as a brand. We do corporates and we travel,” he said.

“It's a good brand just for us to dismantle. We do have individual goals that we would like to accomplish. Me as a songwriter and a musician. There are things I'd like to do for myself and have my own ideas on stage that are totally different from Mafikizolo, and Nhlanhla is the same. We now know that its important for us to protect this brand,” he added.