'Mafikizolo remains intact': Theo Kgosinkwe on Nhlanhla's solo pursuits
Theo Kgosinkwe, one half of the iconic music group Mafikizolo, has reassured fans that the duo are not going their separate ways.
Speculation arose when Nhlanhla Mafu, the other half of the duo, announced she would be taking a break from the group to focus on her solo career.
In an interview with The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast, Theo explained that though Nhlanhla is pursuing solo projects, Mafikizolo remains intact.
“Mafikizolo is still together because we both realised that this is a brand that we built for more than 27 years and we cannot just abandon the brand that we worked hard for. Even today, we are still booked as a brand. We do corporates and we travel,” he said.
“It's a good brand just for us to dismantle. We do have individual goals that we would like to accomplish. Me as a songwriter and a musician. There are things I'd like to do for myself and have my own ideas on stage that are totally different from Mafikizolo, and Nhlanhla is the same. We now know that its important for us to protect this brand,” he added.
Theo said while he anticipated the release of his solo EP, people will still get to see Mafikizolo performing together.
The group lost their third member, Tebogo “Tebza” Madingoane, when he was shot dead in 2004.
On October 4, Nhlanhla spoke to TshisaLIVE about the pursuit of her solo career after the release of her new single, Ngithanda Wena, featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler
She described it as a love song inspired by her fashion range NN Vintage, and spoke about how the collaborations came about.
“During the creative process when we were ideating bridal garments with my team, I came up with the idea of dropping a song that can be coupled with the range. I called DJ Tira and the rest is history,” she said.
“He is immensely talented and brings so much positivity, amazing energy and vibe. It has been amazing working with him. He suggested we bring AmaTycooler on board. I can’t wait for the world to hear what they have to offer.”
