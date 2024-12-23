Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has lauded Makhadzi for filling the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane for her highly anticipated One Woman Show.
Ramathuba expressed immense pride in the local star's success, highlighting the significance of having a homegrown artist headline a major event.
“She remains No 1. She has done it, and we are very proud of her as a province. Filling up Peter Mokaba Stadium with one of our own is massive. Well done and congratulations, Makhadzi. Continue to inspire a girl child. Vhakale vhe, Manga a mutuka a si vhumatshelo hawe,” said Ramathuba.
The premier was present at the event, dancing alongside Makhadzi to her hit song Number One when they shared the stage together. The moment was a reflection of the province’s support for its homegrown talent.
Ramathuba was flanked by MEC Jerry Maseko, deputy speaker Tebogo Mamorobela and Polokwane executive mayor John Makoro Mpe.
Makhadzi’s One Woman Show continues to highlight the vibrant talent within South Africa’s music landscape. The event featured local artists including Nkosazana Daughter, Kharishma, Lwa Ndlunkulu, Janesh & Abi Wa Mampela and Zola 7.
Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba congratulates Makhadzi for filling up Peter Mokaba Stadium
Multimedia reporter
Image: Dr Phophi Ramathuba/X
Thousands of fans filled the new Peter Mokaba Stadium to support the star. Makhadzi had previously filled a stadium in Botswana, but this was her first time performing a major concert at home. The excitement in the air was palpable when Makhadzi made a grand entrance.
Makhadzi’s success is not only a celebration of her talent but also a powerful symbol of perseverance and ambition. From the dusty streets of Venda to headlining a stadium concert, her journey has inspired countless fans and aspiring artists.
Speaking after the show, Makhadzi reflected on the overwhelming success of her event.
“I still can't believe the success of my One Woman Show. I want to thank each and every one of you who came out to support me. Your energy, enthusiasm and love were super super, and fuelled my performance. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to share my music and passion with you all,” she said.
She acknowledged minor setbacks during the show but expressed gratitude for support from her fans, team and sponsors.
“I know there were some minor hiccups here and there, but I appreciate your patience and understanding. I'm committed to continuous improvement, and I'll take your feedback to heart.
“To my team, the sponsors, the artists who performed with me, and the crew who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, I thank you for your hard work and dedication. This was a team effort, and I'm proud of what we achieved together. Thank you again for making my One Woman Show a night to remember. I'm honoured to have such a loyal and supportive community behind me.”
Despite minor hiccups such as long waits for some fans to get inside the stadium and issues regarding privileges for certain ticket holders, the show was largely seen as a resounding success.
Cassper Nyovest and Sho Madjozi were quick to congratulate Makhadzi on her achievement.
Nyovest said: “Wow wow wow wow! Congratulations to Makhadzi for filling up Peter Mokaba Stadium.”
Madjozi, who knows the importance of grassroots success, placed emphasis on Makhadzi’s journey: “This is not a label. This is sheer ambition, sheer drive and power. An artist who is for and by the people.”
Makhadzi won the BET Viewers Choice: Best International Act award in July.
TimesLIVE
