GIG GUIDE | Feast of activities to keep you entertained over festive season
Finally, the end is here.
Pop up your brollies, grab a cold one and enjoy summer in the Buffalo City metro, which is thumping with holidaymakers and Dezemba vibes.
From December 23 until January 6, the Daily Dispatch is also taking a much-needed break, and there are MANY gigs, markets, specials and events happening across the coast for any budget.
Buffalo City spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya highlighted various activities on the go in the metro during the festive season, which was opened with a lights show and concert in Quigney at the start of December.
The Xmas Lights Park will be open from Monday to Saturday (weather permitting) from 6pm to 10pm, depending on the length of the queue.
This excludes December 24, 25, 26, 31 and January 1. The festive fun will end on January 11.
“It not only is a tourist attraction drawing people from all over the country but it is a sensation that sets the festive mood for locals, more so in this period where many are unable to afford to leave the city due to tough economic conditions but still want to give their families a memorable experience.
“Hence why some of the rides like the trains are offered at no cost.”
All updates, posters and information would be shared on the metro’s social media pages, Ngwenya said.
“Most events are already marketed extensively by their organisers in various media platforms and on street posters, banners, digital screens and our role is to also use our platforms to highlight these, particularly through the BCM Tourism platforms.
“We also put together a digital gig guide and people can also inquire at our tourism offices at the Orient complex.”
Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency CEO Vuyani Dayimani said: “We have positioned the Eastern Cape over the years as what we refer to as the December capital.
“Since launching on December 2, our festive season is littered with activities for people to come and enjoy. It is a great place to come and visit.”
Bianca Hubbard from local tourism organisation Hello Chintsa — a collaboration between local tourism stakeholders to promote tourism in Chintsa — said the coastal village was abuzz with festive cheer.
“The weather has been remarkable and the ocean warm and crystal clear. You can hear laugher as you walk past the Atalia building where Hey Clay, Village Bistro and Wild Vines is.
“Kids are riding around the village on their bikes. It’s just generally a festive and warm feeling. And plenty of excitement in the air for the local tourism.
“This season is going to be one to remember!”
The Bay Collective, a permanent indoor mood market above Spargs in Beacon Bay, was celebrating its one-year anniversary with a packed line-up of SA live acts.
Founder Josh Steenkamp said: “If our first December last year is anything to go by, we are looking forward to a very festive season of good times and happy people.
“If you’ve never been to a show at the Bay Collective, you’re missing out on something really special. Our line-up this season has something for everyone.”
MONDAY
• December 23, 28 & January 2. Market: Yellowwood Forest Morgan Bay Christmas Markets from 9am to 2pm. Gifts, live music, jewellery, playground and more. New Year’s Market on January 2. Contact: 060-655-8152.
• Hartspace Art Studio Holiday Art & Craft Workshops at Lavender Blue House from 9am to noon. For ages 6-13. All materials, juice and snacks provided. The cost is R300 per person. Contact 082-934-7723 for details. https://www.facebook.com/hartspaceartstudio.
• East Coast Christmas Market opposite Crossways Village Centre from 9am to 3pm. Gift, food and craft stalls. WhatsApp: 082-801-9609.
• Decades party at Crawford’s Beach Lodge, Chintsa, from 6pm. Dress as the Decade! DJs Gordon Graham and Paul Griffin. Prizes for the best lumo attire. Entry costs R50
• December 23 to Jan 13. Stardust Magical Circus at the Gonubie Gonubie farm grounds opposite the bottom SPAR. Shows at 3pm, 5pm or 7pm. No show on Christmas day. Tickets cost R60 per person. Contact: 061-205-6642
THURSDAY
• Catch Watershed Live at Just Fired, Chintsa east, from 6-10pm. One of SA’s beloved rock bands returns to the Eastern Cape. Tickets cost R220, available on Quicket.
FRIDAY
• Rubber Duck live at the Bay Collective from 8pm. Rubber Duck remains unsinkable as SA’s most popular acoustic dance music act, proving with chart-topping hits their ever-growing popularity and staying power, time and time again. Please note, all seating is unreserved and on a first-come-first-served basis. Be lekker ... share your table with other music-loving patrons if you have space. Tickets cost R150, available online at www.baycollective.co.za. Contact: 043-711-7555.
• Fine & Fabulous Creators Market “The Glens” Festive Fusion Market at Umnenga Lodge from 9.30am to 4pm. Contact: 062-256-4901.
• Steve Graham’s Monsters of Rock Show at Just Fired, Chintsa east, from 8pm. The renowned rock singer and guitarist is originally from the UK but is now based in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. He has opened for legends such as Sting and the Police, Bryan Adams, Tina Turner, U2, Dire Straits and many more. Tickets cost R180, available on Quicket.
• Fused x Secrets ft AtmosBlaq & Ryan the DJ at Gonubie sports club from 4pm-1am. Join us for a Summer Fest unlike any other. We’ve curated a line-up of SA’s finest, Atmos Blaq & Ryan the DJ to kick December into full swing. Tickets start at R150 but increase to R300 on the final phase. Strictly no U18s.Tickets available on Quicket.
SATURDAY
• Soul Dance sunrise session at Nahoon Beach from 8am to 9am. Using headsets, enjoy a meditative and immersive experience. Dress comfortably and bring water. Tickets are R120 for adults and R50 for children under 12, available on Quicket. Inquiries: 071-658-0574 or 083-200-5336.
• Jack Atlantic Live at Table 58 from 2pm. Don’t miss Sama-nominated, chart-topping artist Jack Atlantic performing live at Table 58. Entrance is free, but bookings are essential. Contact: 043-748-2815.
• December 28 & January 4. Avalon Market Kidd’s Beach from noon until 6pm. Food stalls, pony rides, music and more. Free entry. Contact: 082-900-3141.
• Decades Foam Party — Festive Season Edition at the Cove Nahoon Dam (16km from Vincent, East London) from 7pm. Join us for a “Blast from the Past” as we bring you the greatest hits from the 80s, 90s and early 2000s. Featuring DJs Craig Ollis and Stylus, food stalls and bring your own bar (cooler boxes welcome). A family-friendly throwback event, children u12 free. Tickets cost R60 on Quicket and R100 at the door.
• Jazz is Home at the Springbok Farmstall, Gonubie, from 10am-7pm. Live jazz performances to soothe your soul and uplift your spirit, delicious food, scenic hikes, karaoke sessions and an adult jumping castle. The perfect outing for families, friends and music lovers alike. Live-music-only tickets cost R80 per person, and the all-inclusive package is R250 per person.
SUNDAY
• Jack Atlantic Live at Emerald Vale Brewery from 1pm. Don’t miss Sama-nominated, chart-topping artist Jack Atlantic live, this is your chance to catch an incredible performance. Entrance is free, but bookings are essential. Contact: 043-738-5397.
• Soul Dance sunset session at Gonubie Beach from 5pm to 6pm. Unleash your unique expression. Let your inner child out to play, laugh, and be fully present in the moment. Tickets are R120 for adults and R50 for children under-12 available on Quicket. Inquiries:071-658-0574 or 083-200-5336.
MONDAY
• Fine & Fabulous Creators Market Sunshine Safari Market at Inkwenkwezi Game Reserve from 9.30am to 4pm. Contact: 062-256-4901.
TUESDAY
• Olivewood New Year’s Eve Pizza in the Park from 2pm to 7pm. R30 entry fee per car. Contact: 087-350-4310.
• New Year’s Eve Concert at the Kwelerha Ski Boat Club from 3.30pm. Join us for an unforgettable night of good vibes and even better music. Cash bar (strictly no BYOB), bring and braai, food trucks, a tent to keep you dry in the event of rain, but feel free to bring a gazebo and camping chairs if you’d prefer to chill. Stay safe this festive season and do not drink and drive, overnight parking and camping available. Tickets cost R150 online and R180 at the gate, children U12 free. Available on Quicket.
• Rustic @ Redside Old Year’s Eve dance/sokkie. DJ Dylan and Sound Solutions. Located on Farm mc78, 14.7km from Merrifield circle. Entrance is R50 per person, cash bar available. Contact Susan 072-517-8078 | Derrick 082-878-8363
• Old Year’s Eve dance with Undercover at Voorpos Primary School, doors open at 6pm. Table bookings can be made, food on sale by Sunbeams. Tickets cost R80 single and R150 double. Contact Albert 078-058-0904
• Family-friendly New Year’s Eve foam party at Umnenga Lodge, Glen Eden from 6pm. Wear your party attire and bring your best dance moves, but be prepared to get foamy. Cash bar and food on sale. Early pass online at R60 per person or R80 at the door. Kids U10 free. Contact 064-619-1899
SATURDAY
• Georgetown LIVE at the Bay Collective from 7.30pm. A multi-instrumental folk band from Pretoria, Georgetown is a captivating hybrid of the classics and unique local influences. Expect the acoustic guitar, accordion, piano, upright bass, mandolin, harmonica and a vintage suitcase kick-drum. Please note, all seating is unreserved and on a first-come-first-served basis. Be lekker ... share your table with other music-loving patrons if you have space. Tickets cost R200, available online at www.baycollective.co.za. Contact: 043-711-755.
