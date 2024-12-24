The late star Lucky Dube will be celebrated for his contribution to the music industry at the Ugu Reggae festival.
The festival is scheduled to take place at Zuri Beach in Margate on December 28 featuring Jah Seed, Afrika Cele, Ta Skipper Togata, Lisina, Bongo Riot and more.
Lucky's life was cut short on October 18 2007 when he was killed during a botched hijacking in Johannesburg.
Lucky’s son Thokozani "TK" Dube said he is looking forward to take part in the reggae festival.
"Fans can expect to be taken down memory lane with timeless songs. The performances will be an emotional journey and a strong connection to Lucky’s message," he said.
Lucky Dube to be celebrated at Ugu Reggae Festival
