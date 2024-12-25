Durban Jazz Festival postponed due to ‘logistical challenges’

The Durban Jazz Festival scheduled for December 26 at the Durban ICC has been postponed.
The Durban Jazz Festival scheduled for December 26 at the Durban ICC has been postponed.
“The difficult decision was made considering logistical challenges that have impacted the event's preparations and our ability to deliver the world-class experience our attendees, artists and partners deserve,” the organisers said.
The postponement is the first in the festival’s 22-year history.
The line-up this year included Afropop and jazz performances by Jimmy Dludlu, Judith Sephuma, Langa Mavuso, Selaelo Selota, Ernie Smith, Amanda Black, Naima Kay, Mpho Sebina, Natalie Rungan, Madala Kunene, Mthobisi Thlalane and Shekinah.
Organisers apologised and promised to reschedule to a later date.
“Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled event. Alternatively, refund options will be available for those unable to attend the new date. Detailed information on refunds and the rescheduling process will be communicated shortly.”
