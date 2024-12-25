Entertainment

IN PICS | PJs and presents: SA celebs’ Christmas card moments

25 December 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
A look at precious Christmas moments with some of Mzansi's favourite stars.
A look at precious Christmas moments with some of Mzansi's favourite stars.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Tira

Tis the season to be jolly, and local celebrities are getting into the holiday spirit with their loved ones. 

Social media timelines are flooded with Christmas cards featuring families dressed in matching pajamas as many celebrities shared moments with their fans.

Here are some of our favorite Christmas card photos:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DIE SWART KAT - Episode 1: "Die Klouterdief"
American Ninja 2 All The Best Scenes