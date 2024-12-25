Tis the season to be jolly, and local celebrities are getting into the holiday spirit with their loved ones.
Social media timelines are flooded with Christmas cards featuring families dressed in matching pajamas as many celebrities shared moments with their fans.
Here are some of our favorite Christmas card photos:
IN PICS | PJs and presents: SA celebs’ Christmas card moments
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ DJ Tira
Tis the season to be jolly, and local celebrities are getting into the holiday spirit with their loved ones.
Social media timelines are flooded with Christmas cards featuring families dressed in matching pajamas as many celebrities shared moments with their fans.
Here are some of our favorite Christmas card photos:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos