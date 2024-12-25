Entertainment

Love is in the air: Celebs who found happiness in 2024

25 December 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Rapper Moozlie is head over heels in love with her new bae.
Image: Instagram/ Moozlie via 2mini__photography

Despite the glamour and glitz of their public lives, many celebrities have experienced their fair share of heartbreak and failed relationships.

However, as the saying goes, one man's trash is another's treasure, and 2024 proved to be a year of new beginnings and second chances for some of our favorite stars . 

Here's a look at some celebrities who found love this year:

Moozlie

In August last year, Nomuzi Mabena, popularly known as Moozlie, confirmed her relationship with Sbuda Roc had come to an end during her interview on the Choppin It With Buddha T podcast.

The media personality and rapper has since gradually introduced her new beau, award-winning photographer Jr Ecko, to her followers by sharing pictures of them cosy together on a night out and on their travels.

Mpho Maboi 

Mpho was candid about what led to ending her marriage to former soccer player Reneilwe Letsholonyane after their finalising divorce in 2021.

The media personality has since moved on . During Kaya 959's empowering Ladies' 360 Brunch this year, Mpho revealed she was seeing a man in his 40s and asked for advice from a specialist who was one of the panelists.

Simisile Zulu and Okmalumkoolkat

After eight years of being together, rapper Okmalumkoolkat and Simisile announced they had called it quits in September 2023. However, in 2024 the couple have reportedly rekindled their love after they were seen being cosy when attending events together.

Anton Jeftha

Anton went public with his new woman in 2024. 

His split from rapper Boity Thulo came to light in February 2023 when they stopped sharing pictures together on the timeline. 

The actor has since been flaunting his new girlfriend on his timeline.

